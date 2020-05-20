Coast Guard Academy to hold virtual commencement at 1pm

Graduating class of 250 is the largest in its history

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Class of 2020 will hold a virtual commencement ceremony Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the graduating class is the largest in the institution’s history, with more than 250 cadets. 2020 is also the 40th anniversary of the first women graduates at the Academy. This year’s class also includes more than 100 women, the largest number of female graduates in a single class.

Commencement day activities begin at 1 p.m. and include an hour long pre-show with a video yearbook produced by the Class of 2020. The official ceremony begins promptly at 2 p.m. and will include a combination of livestream and pre-recorded footage. Following the ceremony there will be a post-show to include congratulatory messages and well wishes to the great Class of 2020.

The virtual Commencement will be streamed on the CGA's YouTube channel

Last year the commencement address was given by John Bolton, who was at the time the U.S. National Security Advisor. In 2018, Vice President Mile Pence gave the address. In 2017, President Donald Trump addressed the graduates in his only visit to the state while in office. In 2015, President Barack Obama spoke to the graduates.

Graduates serve as officers stationed around the country.