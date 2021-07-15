U.S. Coast Guard seeks information after paddleboard was found near Saybrook Point

The Coast Guard said no personal artifacts or identifying stickers/numbers were recovered on board.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information after a paddleboard was found floating without an owner.

According to officials, the paddleboard was located 2.5 nautical miles (nearly 3 miles) south of Saybrook Point by the mouth of the Connecticut River.

The Coast Guard said no personal artifacts, nor identifying stickers/numbers were recovered on board.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at (203)468-4421.

