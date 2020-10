We need your help! Mr. Matthew Lyon, 49, was reported overdue at 5 p.m. today after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, CT around 2 p.m. He left in this 14FT cream colored McKee boat.



If you have any info, please call the #CoastGuard at (203) 468-4421. pic.twitter.com/sPur9G6ara