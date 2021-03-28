x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Coast Guard medevacs crew member of Stonington based fishing vessel

Vessel was 60 miles off Nantucket

The Coast Guard medevac'd an injured fisherman 60 miles south of Nantucket, Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a call from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious, home-ported in Stonington, reporting a 41-year-old crewmember who had received a hand injury and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7 a.m.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 

 