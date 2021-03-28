Coast Guard medevacs crew member of Stonington based fishing vessel

Vessel was 60 miles off Nantucket

The Coast Guard medevac'd an injured fisherman 60 miles south of Nantucket, Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Coast Guard District One watchstanders received a call from the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Furious, home-ported in Stonington, reporting a 41-year-old crewmember who had received a hand injury and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, and safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 7 a.m.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated.

