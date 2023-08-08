Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Nantucket

The three men were safely hoisted and brought to the Hyannis airport.

SANDWICH, Mass. — Three mariners are safe after a Coast Guard rescue off of Nantucket Saturday.

A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescued three mariners five nautical miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Crews were called to help out after the sinking of Miss Kara, a fishing vessel, after an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert. MH-60 crew members rescued the three fishermen five miles off the coast of Nantucket.

The three men were safely hoisted and brought to the Hyannis airport, where emergency crews were waiting.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod is located in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Air Station Cape Cod and Station Brant Point responded to the sinking of the fishing vessel - Miss Kara after an EPIRB alert. MH-60 crew members rescued three fishermen 5 miles off the coast of Nantucket from the water on Saturday August 5.https://t.co/V7AQarPCl6 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 7, 2023

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

