Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton

Multiple assets have been involved in the search
GROTON, Conn. — The National Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the area of Groton Long Point.

Officials say they received a call around 5:30 pm on Friday with information about Matthew Lyon (49), who departed from the Groton Elks Longe and Marina in a 14-foot dinghy around 2:30 pm on the same day.

Lyon has not been seen since the report.

All divisions of the US Coast Guard, as well as nearby law enforcement, are involved in the search. 

Anyone with possible information on the person's whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.