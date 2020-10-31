Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton

Multiple assets have been involved in the search

GROTON, Conn. — The National Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the area of Groton Long Point.

Officials say they received a call around 5:30 pm on Friday with information about Matthew Lyon (49), who departed from the Groton Elks Longe and Marina in a 14-foot dinghy around 2:30 pm on the same day.

Lyon has not been seen since the report.

All divisions of the US Coast Guard, as well as nearby law enforcement, are involved in the search.