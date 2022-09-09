Two Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty | Live press conference

The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the neighborhoods around where it happened near Marietta shaken.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office were killed Thursday night in the line of duty, a shocking loss for the agency that Sheriff Craig Owens said left his force "heartbroken."

The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the neighborhoods around where it happened near Marietta shaken.

"We lost two great deputies," Sheriff Owens said Friday during a news conference. "They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity."

Owens said 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski died Thursday night. He was a son, brother, husband and father. Marshall Ervin Jr. also passed away. He was 38 and had two children.

Watch the live update below:

Here's everything we know so far about what happened:

Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty | The latest

The suspects have been identified : Both are in custody following the standoff Thursday night. One individual is identified in jail records as Christopher Cook. His listed address is the same as the location of the shooting. The other individual is identified in court records as Christopher Golden.

: Both are in custody following the standoff Thursday night. One individual is identified in jail records as Christopher Cook. His listed address is the same as the location of the shooting. The other individual is identified in court records as Christopher Golden. Both suspects were denied bond : During their first court appearance, a judge denied bond for Cook on grounds of him violating probation. Golden was denied bond, for now, as he faces murder charges and it will be up to a superior court judge to deliberate. His bond hearing is set for Sept. 27.

: During their first court appearance, a judge denied bond for Cook on grounds of him violating probation. Golden was denied bond, for now, as he faces murder charges and it will be up to a superior court judge to deliberate. His bond hearing is set for Sept. 27. The deputies were ambushed : Sheriff Owens described an ambush-style attack. The deputies had gone to the door and rang the doorbell of the home, but no one answered. They were then shot heading back to their patrol vehicle, evidently from a car pulling up to the home at that same time.

: Sheriff Owens described an ambush-style attack. The deputies had gone to the door and rang the doorbell of the home, but no one answered. They were then shot heading back to their patrol vehicle, evidently from a car pulling up to the home at that same time. Only one suspect is accused of firing the fatal shots : During Friday's news update, authorities said Golden is the one who fired a weapon. He is facing two charges of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

: During Friday's news update, authorities said Golden is the one who fired a weapon. He is facing two charges of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault against an officer. Neighbors described a rapid-fire series of shots : The residents in the area who spoke to 11Alive's Hope Ford said it sounded "like fireworks" before dozens of law enforcement vehicles arrived at the scene.

: The residents in the area who spoke to 11Alive's Hope Ford said it sounded "like fireworks" before dozens of law enforcement vehicles arrived at the scene. They were trying to serve a warrant : According to the sheriff, the deputies were at the home to serve a warrant for a failure to appear for a court hearing for a "theft by deception" charge.

: According to the sheriff, the deputies were at the home to serve a warrant for a failure to appear for a court hearing for a "theft by deception" charge. It happened just outside Marietta : The scene unfolded at a home in the area of John Ward Road and Hampton Glen Drive, which is a little more than a mile to the southwest of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield and near Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

: The scene unfolded at a home in the area of John Ward Road and Hampton Glen Drive, which is a little more than a mile to the southwest of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield and near Cheatham Hill Elementary School. It spurred a massive law enforcement response : At least 14 other agencies responded to the scene to assist the Cobb Sheriff's Office during the standoff.

: At least 14 other agencies responded to the scene to assist the Cobb Sheriff's Office during the standoff. Law enforcement and state leaders have been responding : Sheriff Owens said Gov. Brian Kemp had called him personally to offer any state resources that could be used, and Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that his office's thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the deputies. Numerous metro Atlanta agencies have sent their condolences to the Cobb Sheriff's Office.

: Sheriff Owens said Gov. Brian Kemp had called him personally to offer any state resources that could be used, and Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that his office's thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the deputies. Numerous metro Atlanta agencies have sent their condolences to the Cobb Sheriff's Office. A police procession followed one of the ambulances from the scene : The somber moment happened as the ambulance, believed to be carrying one of the deputies, left the scene Thursday night.

: The somber moment happened as the ambulance, believed to be carrying one of the deputies, left the scene Thursday night. Gov. Kemp issued a statement: The governor said he and his family were "deeply saddened" by the deaths of the deputies and added "we owe them a great debt of gratitude."

Marty, the girls, & I were deeply saddened to learn of the killing of these two deputies. Men & women like them bravely serve our communities every day, & we owe them a great debt of gratitude.



Please join us in praying for their families & fellow law enforcement officers. https://t.co/32oPCPh0AW — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2022