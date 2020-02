CT Breast Health Initiative is planning their 17th annual Race in the Park to raise money for breast cancer research and education initiatives.

Good morning, Connecticut Breast Health Initiative!

The organization is planning their 17th annual Race in the Park to raise money for breast cancer research and education initiatives in the state.

The 2020 race will be held on Mother's Day weekend -- Saturday, May 9.

Registration to participate in either their 1 mile walk, 5k or 4k race opens today!