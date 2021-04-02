Colchester middle school begin month-long 'Do Good' campaign

The students will be encouraged to do good for themselves, their school, and their community.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Students at the William J. Johnston Middle School (WJJMS) in Colchester are looking to make the month of February a little kinder.

Beginning on February 1, the school began a month-long "Do Good" campaign for their students. They say the campaign is inspired by buttons that read "do good" which had been donated to all of the schools in the district by the volunteer community group, Colchester is Kind. WJJMS said they are encouraging the entire school community to come together and spread kindness by doing good.

“WWJMS continues to prove itself as a leader in innovation,” said Michelle Noehren, founder of Colchester is Kind. “After being provided with hundreds of 'do good' buttons for their students, they brainstormed and developed a comprehensive project that will lead to numerous acts of kindness performed by our young people.”

Another part of the campaign includes a paper link chain that will grow as students complete acts of good.

Each chain has a different color:

Orange: "Do good for myself"

Pink: "Do good for my family and friends"

Gold: "Do good for my school"

Blue" "Do good for my community"