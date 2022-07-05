Colchester home damaged in 2 alarm fire

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Heavy fire damaged a home in Colchester late Monday and firefighters reported a possible entrapment.
The fire happened on Cato Corner Road near Prospect Hill Road.
The Colchester Fire Department mentioned reports of an entrapment on their Facebook page.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
