Infant, 2 adults injured in Colchester house fire

COLCHESTER, Conn. — An infant and two adults were taken to a local hospital following a house fire in Colchester.

The infant suffered from severe burns, but the two adults have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The fire was small, officials said, but the baby was in a car seat nearby and suffered burns to its face and chest.

Officials say Lifestar was initially called to the scene on James Street but was unable to fly due to fog in the area.

At this time it's unknown what may have sparked the fire.