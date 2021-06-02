Crews still monitoring hot spots at Colchester lodge fire

Fire is under investigation by the Colchester Fire Marshal and the CSP Fire/Arson investigation team

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Fire crews are continuing to monitor the vacant Lincoln Lake Lodge in Colchester that was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said the fire went to a second alarm and mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

Officials said on Wednesday there were smoldering hot spots that they have had to put water on.

Officials said the fire is under investigation by the Colchester Fire Marshal and the CSP Fire/Arson investigation team.

There were no injuries. Six towns were brought in for mutual aid.

The lodge was started in the 1900s as a resort, one of several in the area according to a post on i95rock.com.

The facility had a hotel and a music venue. The hotel was closed in 2000 and the music venue closed in 2011. The buildings have fallen into disrepair since then.

