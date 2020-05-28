Watch Live: Vernon Police make arrest in sexual assault cold cases

VERNON, Conn — The Vernon Police Department and Manchester Police Department will be holding a joint press conference today, Thursday at 1:00 pm to make what they called "a major announcement regarding an arrest in a series of cold cases."
Lieutenant William Meier III of the Vernon Police released details arrests in a series of a sexual assaults
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, police arrested Angelo Alleano Jr., age 47, of 14 Gerald Drive, Vernon. Alleano is being charged under a “John Doe” warrant signed in 2010 for a series of four sexual assaults in Manchester and Vernon. The arrest was the product of a joint investigation between Manchester and Vernon Police along with the State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, Forensic Biology and DNA section, and the Tolland and Hartford State’s Attorneys.
Between 2001 and 2008, Manchester and Vernon Police investigated a series of residential burglaries where the suspect sexually assaulted his victims. Police believed the four reported incidents are related and committed by the same suspect. Because the identity of the suspect was unknown, police applied for a “John Doe” warrant that was signed in 2010 which identifies the suspect based on forensic evidence left at the scenes. Details of the incidents are included in the court affidavit.