Watch Live: Vernon Police make arrest in sexual assault cold cases

Case involves Manchester and Vernon

VERNON, Conn — The Vernon Police Department and Manchester Police Department will be holding a joint press conference today, Thursday at 1:00 pm to make what they called "a major announcement regarding an arrest in a series of cold cases."

Lieutenant William Meier III of the Vernon Police released details arrests in a series of a sexual assaults

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, police arrested Angelo Alleano Jr., age 47, of 14 Gerald Drive, Vernon. Alleano is being charged under a “John Doe” warrant signed in 2010 for a series of four sexual assaults in Manchester and Vernon. The arrest was the product of a joint investigation between Manchester and Vernon Police along with the State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, Forensic Biology and DNA section, and the Tolland and Hartford State’s Attorneys.