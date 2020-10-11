Cold storage industry facing big challenge to maintain viable COVID vaccine in CT

Having a vaccine will be great, but this vaccine will require very specialized cold storage that even commercial food freezers won’t be able to handle.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — On Monday, officials revealed that Pfizer had produced a vaccine for COVID-19 that was effective on 90% of people studied. Now we are also digging deeper into the challenges of transporting and storing it.

Having a vaccine will be great, but this vaccine will require very specialized cold storage that even commercial food freezers won’t be able to handle. Bob Larkin, the owner of H&H Refrigeration in Farmington said, "I don’t even know where you can get them right now. It’s going to be hard to get that kind of equipment that quickly that goes to that temperature."

There is also a supply chain issue. Larkin said manufacturers can't operate at full capacity because of the virus. "If we have a freezer that is broken, we are seeing the supply chain slow down. We can’t get the compressors. There are saying six, seven or eight weeks."

Pfizer’s vaccine contains MRNA. It's a sensitive genetic molecule that produces proteins. As such, it requires sensitive storage. "So that means that we are all going to have to invest in these ultra-low freezers," said Dr. Reggie Eadie, the President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.

Hospitals have equipment capable of reaching that temperature, but not to the scale that mass vaccination would require. "It’s going to require an investment by the future vaccinators. We are hoping that most if not all of the hospitals in our state have the ability to store these vaccines accordingly," said Dr. Eadie.

A commercial grade walk in food storage freezer can get to 20 below zero. That makes it cold enough to store some vaccines, but not Pfizer’s COVID vaccine which needs to be stored at negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit or negative 80 Celsius. "There’s nothing in the food industry that will get that cold. You are going to need an environmental test chamber which is usually at a medical facility or a laboratory," said Larkin.

That's where Modern Portable Refrigeration comes in. Curt Archambeau is the owner. Archambeau just moved the business from Danbury, CT to Sarasota, FL. He took FOX61 on a digital tour of his 40x8 foot medical grade refrigeration trailers. "You see it’s a flat floor. You would roll your racks right in with the vaccine or they could palletize," he said.

Archambeau says he’s been fielding phone calls from Quest diagnostics. "Basically, looking for negative 80-Fahrenheit freezers to hold vaccines. In the early stages of the virus, it was for blood plasma but that seems to have changed."

These refrigeration units are expensive to buy, complex to build and time consuming to ship. Or rather...import. "For the most part all of these negative 80 units that end up here in the states are all from Europe and China," said Archambeau.