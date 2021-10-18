Flags ordered at half-staff after death of Ret. Gen. Colin Powell as CT leaders react

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Gen. Colin Powell, the former secretary of state who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday he has directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the evening of Friday, Oct. 22. The move comes after a proclamation from President Joe Biden directing flags to be lowered throughout the country.

Powell, 84, was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joints Chief of staff and secretary of state.

In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he had been fully vaccinated before contracting COVID-19.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” his family said.

After the news of Powell’s passing broke, leaders across the country and in Connecticut issued statements reacting to the death.

“Colin Powell served our country admirably for decades on the battlefield, in the political arena, and on the world stage,” Lamont said in a statement. “While we disagreed when it came to the war in Iraq, I never once doubted his patriotism and devotion to the United States. He was a great American who always put his country first, and he will be missed. Annie and I extended our condolences and sympathies to his family.”

“My prayers are with the Powell family as they mourn a great loss. Gen. Colin Powell led of life full of service and his remarkable legacy will continue to impact the world,” Rep. Jahana Hayes tweeted.

Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman recalled Powell’s optimistic attitude and a good sense of humor.

“Colin was the best of us,” he said in a statement. “Throughout his life, he was unwavering in his love for country and in his duty to its citizens, and he met every challenge with his broad smile and good humor. Hadassah and I join all Americans in mourning his loss.”

The Connecticut Black and Puerto Rican Caucus recalled Powell as a “truly important figure in American history.”

"America has much to be thankful and grateful for with respect to the service Gen. Colin Powell gave to this nation," said Geraldo Reyes, BPRC Chairman and State Representative (D-Waterbury). "Gen. Powell was a pioneer throughout his career and is deserving and worthy of all the accolades being showered on him today.”

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) said in a statement: “General Colin Powell was a husband, a father, and for thirty-five years he wore the uniform of the United States of America. He was an honorable American and a reminder of how far hard work and perseverance can take you in our country. May he rest in peace.”

Powell served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but his sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq.

While Powell's family said he was fully vaccinated for COVID-19, a longtime aide confirmed he also had multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections. Patients with multiple myeloma are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

---

