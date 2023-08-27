College student from Connecticut shot and killed after entering wrong home

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, was fatally shot after investigators say he tried to enter the wrong home.

MADISON, Conn. — A 20-year-old student attending the University of South Carolina from Connecticut was fatally shot and killed after investigators say he tried entering the wrong home.

According to Columbia Police, the shooting occurred just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called to the area of South Holly Street for a reported possible home burglary. While en route, the call was changed to a shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was identified as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, according to the Coroner's office.

Columbia Police will consult the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.

