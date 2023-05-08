Colorado man arrested in connection to February fatal crash in Waterford

The charges against Robert Sewell stem from a crash that killed two occupants in the vehicle on Feb. 18.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A 22-year-old man from Colorado was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal February motor vehicle crash in Waterford, police announced.

Robert Sewell, of Broomfield, Colorado, was charged with two counts of manslaughter, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operating while under the influence, operating without insurance, failure to drive in a proper lane, and operating with a suspended license.

The charges against Sewell stem from a crash that killed two occupants in the vehicle on Feb. 18.

According to police, officers were called to the Cross and Foster Roads area around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a stone wall.

Officers said a sedan had left the roadway and landed on a stone wall. Sewell, who was the driver, and two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The two passengers later died. Other details were not immediately available.

Sewell was released on a $100,000 surety bond and will appear in court on May 18.

