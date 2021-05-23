Colorado man killed in Roxbury crash

ROXBURY, Conn. — A Colorado man was killed Friday when the car he was in and another car collided head on. Two others were injured.
Police said James McNitt, 62, of Julesburg, Colorado died when the car he was driving struck another car.
Police said a passenger in McNitt's car was injured and taken to the hospital. The other driver, a New Haven man, was injured and transported as well.
The crash happened on Southbury Road. Police are investigating.
