Combat medics-in-the-making learn their skills in East Lyme

The “Combat Medic Transition Course” works to replicate real-world responses.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Both on the ground and in the air, Army National Guardsmen and women spent a warm, sunny Tuesday under duress at the Stones Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme.

Seventeen guardsmen from units across the country were busy training as part of the “Combat Medic Transition Course,” which is the intense final phase before they can call themselves combat medics.

“We try to simulate the real world as much as we can. With the aircraft coming in, we play war sounds, all for the sake of increasing the stress level to mimic what a medic would deal with in a real combat theater,” said Megan Authier, Connecticut Army National Guard First Sergeant and instructor.

The students spent much of the morning implementing combat care tactics in a triage tent and transporting would-be patients to a waiting Blackhawk Helicopter.

“This is their field training exercise where we give them simulated injuries; anything from combat-related injuries to concussions to traumatic brain injuries – they can treat it all,” said Staff Sergeant Donnell Niles, also an instructor.

This week, the students are finishing up what is a 64-day course.

“These guys are going to rotate forward and treat the next set of soldiers and civilians so it’s extremely gratifying,” Niles added.

