Comcast delays data caps until 2022

The company announced in 2020 it would be imposing a 1.2 terabyte monthly data limit on customers in 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Comcast announced on Tuesday it will be delaying the data caps until 2022.

The telecommunications conglomerate had initially said it would be imposing a 1.2-terabyte monthly data limit for its customers starting in 2021. The new decision will suspend the implementation of data caps beyond July 2021 and, minimally, through the end of 2021.

"We are delaying implementation of our new data plan in our Northeast markets until 2022," Comcast announced in a statement. "We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan."

Comcast customers will not have their internet usage limited or slowed in any way. Due to COVID, internet usage has been vital for many people working from home.

The Connecticut Energy and Technology Committee which sits State Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex), State Representative David Arconti (D-Danbury), and Attorney General William Tong, said Comcast's decision was a result of the committee's pressure.

"In past weeks, we have spent many hours interfacing with Comcast's upper management in an effort to bring about this result, and we deeply appreciate both their open door and willingness to do what is right for the consumers of the State of Connecticut," said Sen. Needleman and Rep. Arconti. "As we are still in the grip of COVID-19, with many citizens still working and learning from home, the need for robust, unlimited, high-speed internet has never been more critical. We want to make certain that this service continues to be available at a cost that does not cripple individuals and families fiscally. Moving ahead, we look forward to continuing our conversations with Comcast's leadership to make sure quality high-speed internet access is available to all our citizens at affordable rates."

If the data plan went into effect, customers would have been charged an additional $10 for each 50 GB of data used above the 1.2 TB cap, with a maximum charge of $100 per month.