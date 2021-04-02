Comcast delays new data cap rollout as officials push back

The company announced a delay in rolling out their new data plan in the Northeast as CT's attorney general gets involved

HARTFORD, Conn — Comcast appears to be bowing to pressure over a controversial charge starting to appear on internet bills: data cap fees.

The cable and internet company announced a delay Wednesday in the new data fees at the same time Connecticut Attorney General William Tong got involved. Representative Jahana Hayes also said she will be pushing for answers.

Comcast had announced a plan to charge an additional $10 for each 50 GB increment of data customers use above the 1.2 TB cap, up to as much as $100 per month. While Comcast has publicly said that only 5% of customers will hit the new cap, AG Tong said anecdotal evidence seems to imply a broader impact.

AG Tong is requesting records from the company on just how many customers would be impacted, information his office says has previously requested but Comcast has not provided.

The change comes at a time when many families are doing work and school from home still due to the pandemic, along with streaming more for movies and TV shows.

I sent a letter to Comcast to voice concern about the data-cap. I am glad to see they are suspending internet data caps in Northeastern states, including CT. This is a step forward, but there is still work to be done and I will continue to push for answers. pic.twitter.com/2032j7RykL — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) February 3, 2021

Wednesday, Comcast announced that it will delay charging the fee for six months. It will also make some changes to its termination fees policies and disclosures.

"We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new plan. Customers in these markets now have six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest that the very small percentage of customers who exceed 1.2 TB of data could have any charges due under the plan is August 2021," the company said.

AG Tong said yesterday that Comcast's announcement is not enough and that the internet is just as essential as gas, water, and electricity to families and should be regulated as such.

“I have received a number of complaints from consumers who have reached out to my office to express their concern and opposition to this plan. I believe it is unconscionable to raise rates on Connecticut families when they both need broadband internet the most and they are least able to bear the higher cost for that service.

Connecticut families depend so much on broadband internet service at this very moment–to work at home, to enable their children to attend school remotely, to run small businesses. Connecticut families are at the same time suffering under extraordinary personal and economic pressure, as thousands across our state have lost family and loved ones to COVID, and many of our residents have lost their jobs and their small businesses are struggling or failing,” AG Tong states in a letter sent to Comcast.