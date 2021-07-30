Comic books are still king; After two years, Terrifcon returns

The comic convention proceeds with caution as COVID-19 numbers rise

MONTVILLE, Conn — The pandemic caused a pause but, after two years, the comic-con style event known as “Terrificon” has returned to Mohegan Sun.

It is among the first convention shows to happen at Mohegan Sun’s exhibition hall since the COVID-19 crisis took hold in 2020. Cosplayers, comic book sellers, super cars, and booth after booth of TV and movie memorabilia filled the exhibition hall for the first day of Terrificon.

Mitch Hallock, the producer of Terrificon said, “this is three days of pure geek love, it’s like Woodstock for nerds.”

With Covid-19 numbers beginning to rise, Hallock mentioned that the show staff and Mohegan Sun team are implementing caution. Hallock said, “we work with Mohegan Sun and the Tribal Health Department and the State Health Department as well.” Hallock added that masks are mandated for unvaccinated visitors while those who have the shot can choose to go without a mask.

Participants at the Terrificon show were excited about being back amongst friends and fans.

Representing the 70’s kids TV show “Land of the Lost”, veteran actor Wesley Eure remarked he hadn’t had a chance to take part in events like Terrificon since the pandemic broke out. “It feels like we’ve come out of a deep slumber,” said Eure. “We are hoping we can continue this so please get vaccinated so we can all enjoy this together,” he added.

Hallock remarked , “I haven’t had this in my life for two years, it’s like being home again – it feels like being home.”

To learn more about Terrificon click https://www.terrificon.com/

