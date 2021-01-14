Commercial Customers offered incentives by Eversource that store and refrigerate COVID-19 vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine must be held at a very cold temperature to be distributed. The energy company said it is expanding the number of cold storage units that qualify for energy efficiency incentives.

The incentives will be for all ENERGY STAR-certified cold storage products to commercial customers. Eversource says the incentives will make it more affordable for customers to purchase the models.

“The historic effort to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines has relied on the collaboration of countless partners, and we’re proud to play a small role in supporting this effort,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. “Some of our customers are focused on scaling up their cold storage as quickly as possible, and we’re here to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so with energy efficient models that keep the vaccines safe while keeping our communities on track to meet carbon reduction goals.”