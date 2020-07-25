Community comes together to roll out in car parade honoring Torrington WWII vet

Dozens of cars honking, drove past 95-year-old WWII vet John Mastrocola!

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Earlier this week, FOX61 brought you the heartwarming story of a local World War II veteran continuing to display his patriotism.

Now, a community has banded together to send him some love.

Connecticut residents met up at a Torrington commuter lot Saturday morning before rolling out to participate in a car parade in his honor!

Dozens of cars honking, drove past 95-year-old WWII vet John Mastrocola on Litchfield Street.

The parade organizer said drivers of all vehicles are welcome to join them.

The only recommendation: Have American Flags on your car!

Every morning at 8 a.m., Torrington residents can find WWII Navy veteran John Mastrocola in a lawn chair on his sidewalk on Litchfield Street.

With an American flag in hand, Mastrocola says it's part of his final mission in life.

For hours each day, he waves his flag at passersby.

According to him, not enough people respect the flag, and respect the country they live in.

Mastrocola told FOX61 that although he is dying of cancer, he will keep going out for a patriotic seat on the sidewalk for as long as he can.

We have received many messages from viewers touched by his story and interested in meeting him.

As of Friday night, organizers were expecting at least 50 people on the ride.

FOX61 will be live from the parade capturing all the pride and joy.