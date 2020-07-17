Community holds protest after Ellington 1st selectwoman post a controversial meme

The post was about the riots that unfolded across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A 1st Selectwoman is under fire after a Facebook post that some are calling racist.

The meme posted earlier in the month was shared by Lori Spielman who is the town’s 1st Selectwoman. The meme depicts two groups of people where on the top white men are seen bailing hay and on the bottom, a group of black people looting a target store with the words saying, “If they did this during the day, they wouldn’t do this at night.”

FOX61 reached out to Spielman for comment, but have not heard back, yet in a public post, this past Sunday Spielman said the post was meant to speak on if people got outside and worked instead of focusing on everything else.

That “everything else” some residents say includes the Black Lives Matter movement seen across the state and the nation.

Taylor Biniraz says the post has racial undertones pointing to slavery.

Biniarz said, “I also think about the fact that who were the ones bailing hay it most likely wasn’t white men, it most likely was the slaves owned by them and I know that she probably wasn’t thinking that way, but it did occur in my mind well who do we think was bailing the hay.”

People are here in Ellington protesting after the town’s 1st Selectwoman Lori Spielman posted a controversial meme on #Facebook. Some are in support of the 1st Selectwoman and others say the post was inappropriate. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/INes6CqmbZ — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) July 17, 2020

Ellington’s social media guidelines do allow personnel to express themselves online but prohibit speech that may be considered “reckless or irresponsible” or other forms of speech that ridicule, malign, disparage or otherwise express bias against any race, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class.

Nick Sackandy says this post was taken out of context and that people need to remember bailing hay is something that residents are all too familiar with in Ellington.

Sackandy said, “If you drive around this town, this is a farming community, now listen I am from East Hartford initially out in East Hartford it might not make as much sense to everybody there but I live in between two farms and I have people bailing hay there and it makes sense to us here.”

This situation has reached the ears of those in Hartford who say they would’ve liked the selectwoman to be mindful of what she posts.

Anna-Kay Anthony said, “I feel like she didn’t consider her privilege as a select a woman, or as may be a person who is not of color and I think it’s very telling.”

No matter the side all can agree that something needs to change.

Sackandy said, “Stop arguing amongst each other, stop fighting, stop trying to find something to be offended about to take somebody that might think differently than you I mean we have elections do it there... and you know let’s meet in the middle somewhere.”