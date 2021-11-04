Community Karen: E.J. Yerzak

WATERBURY, Conn. — Community Karen brings back her Person to Know segment which highlights the accomplishments of people in the Greater Waterbury area doing extraordinary things. Today she is speaking with Waterbury native, E.J. Yerzak, who recently authored a timely thriller being sold on Amazon called "Access Point" and he has promised to donate all of his proceeds to two charities. The book has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and readers have described it as a "captivating page turner that will not disappoint." The story involves a pharmaceutical giant on the verge of a revolutionary breakthrough, a dangerous secret and cyber surveillance.