Community Karen: Get ready to hit the garden

You don't need to have a green thumb!

CHESHIRE, Conn. — This week I met with gardening expert, John Casertano of Casertano Greenhouses & Farms in Cheshire, to get basic gardening tips for flowers and common vegetables.

John provides tips on the top things to consider when purchasing flowers for your garden and what plants are most hardy for beginners.

He also gives advice on what time of year to get plants in the ground, watering frequency and the easiest way to fertilize. If you don't have a green thumb, or are just starting to garden as a hobby, this interview will help you get you set for success.

