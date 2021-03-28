x
Community Karen: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Karen's vaccine was administered at Post University in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — This week Community Karen went for her first Covid-19 vaccine and created a video diary of her experience from start to finish to share her thoughts on the occasion and showcase what others can expect to experience when they head to their vaccination locations. Karen's vaccine was administered at Post University in Waterbury, which is a drive-thru vaccination center. She was able to get her appointment through VAMS within 1 week of becoming eligible.

