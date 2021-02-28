Community Karen: National Chili Day

WATERTOWN, Conn. — With winter weather kicking into high gear lately, we can all use some warm comfort food to make us feel a little better. And what comfort food is better in the winter than a hot bowl of chili! Luckily, February 25 is National Chili Day and to observe it properly, Community Karen got to cook up a secret award-winning chili recipe with Dr. Jack Mchugh in the Hawks Ridge Winery kitchen where he walks her through his process step-by-step and reveals his two special ingredients that take his chili over the top.