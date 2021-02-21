Community Karen: National Drink Wine Day

We talk with a local wine expert for a Wine 101 Tutorial to help us all navigate around this complex, yet delicious, beverage.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Did you know that almost every day is designated as a National "Something" Day - some days even have multiple designations. And while some National Days are ones we all find fun and they offer us a reason to enjoy a favorite treat or activity, some are just plain odd.

I am going to be exploring some National Days in the next few Community Karen reports and hopefully give us all a reason to celebrate them in our own way. First up is a celebration of one of my personal favorites-National Drink Wine Day-observed on February 18.