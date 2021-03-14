Community Karen: National K9 Veterans Day

Community Karen visits with Sgt. Krchnavy of the Waterbury Police Department and his amazing K9 Baine

WATERBURY, Conn — In honor of National K9 Veterans Day, which is observed on March 13, Community Karen visits with Sgt. Krchnavy of the Waterbury Police Department and his amazing K9 Baine to learn all about the important role K9’s play on the force and with their handlers’ hearts.

Waterbury PD has 3 K9 officers. Baine is a patrol dog which means he is involved in tracking, obedience, apprehension and evidence recovery. Sgt. Krchnavy and Baine have been together for 3 years and are essentially inseparable.

