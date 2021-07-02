Community Karen: Learning paddle tennis

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — For the fourth and final installment of my New Year, New You series I took a paddle tennis lesson at Edgewood Bath and Tennis Club in Middlebury.
Paddle tennis is an outdoor winter racquet sport played on a tennis court that is the size of a pickleball court. The game has elements of tennis, racquetball, and pickleball all rolled in and it is a lot of fun.
The surface of the court is actually heated to prevent ice and moisture build-up and it is great way to get outside, breathe in fresh air and get some exercise this winter.
Since the court is small and the racquet is a paddle rather than a full-sized tennis racquet, anyone can play and pick the game up relatively quickly.
Edgewood is offering lessons all season with safety precautions in place, so maybe this is just the new activity you were looking for to stay entertained this winter.