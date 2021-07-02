Community Karen: Learning paddle tennis

At the Edgewood Bath and Tennis Club in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — For the fourth and final installment of my New Year, New You series I took a paddle tennis lesson at Edgewood Bath and Tennis Club in Middlebury.

Paddle tennis is an outdoor winter racquet sport played on a tennis court that is the size of a pickleball court. The game has elements of tennis, racquetball, and pickleball all rolled in and it is a lot of fun.

The surface of the court is actually heated to prevent ice and moisture build-up and it is great way to get outside, breathe in fresh air and get some exercise this winter.

Since the court is small and the racquet is a paddle rather than a full-sized tennis racquet, anyone can play and pick the game up relatively quickly.