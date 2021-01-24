Community Karen: Southbury Music

String instruments, piano and drum lessons can still be taken safely in-studio

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — For the second installment of my New Year, New You series I try out a ukulele lesson at Southbury Music. While many may think that due to the pandemic these classes are all virtual, it is not the case.

String instruments, piano and drum lessons can still be taken safely in-studio giving students, young or adult, the opportunity to get out this winter and learn a new skill. Wind instruments and voice lessons, however, are only being offered virtually at this time and are done one-on-one.