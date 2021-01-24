Community Karen: Southbury Music

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — For the second installment of my New Year, New You series I try out a ukulele lesson at Southbury Music. While many may think that due to the pandemic these classes are all virtual, it is not the case.
String instruments, piano and drum lessons can still be taken safely in-studio giving students, young or adult, the opportunity to get out this winter and learn a new skill. Wind instruments and voice lessons, however, are only being offered virtually at this time and are done one-on-one.
If you are concerned because you may not own an instrument-do not let that stop you! Instruments are available to rent at a reasonable cost so you can give your inner rock star a chance to shine with little risk. To find out more, visit southburymusic.com or contact your local music studio to find out what they have to offer.