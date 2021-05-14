Community members gather at park in Hartford to search for missing South Windsor mom

She was first reported missing on Monday and police are looking for any information that might tell them where she is.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The search for Jessica Edwards, 30, of South Windsor continued Friday with family members and friends concerned for her safety. Edwards has not been seen for days.

She was first reported missing on Monday and police are looking for any information that might tell them where she is.

On Friday morning, family members went to Hartford to search the boat launch in hopes to find clues of her whereabouts.

The search party took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and up to 25 people searched all around the park with trash pickers to peel away at anything they came across.

"We’re starting here because this is just a starting point. We’re going to search this entire area and move around to the surrounding towns. We’re going to go to east Hartford because that’s the last place we saw her our search is going to lead up to where the last place her husband saw her which is South Windsor," said Yanique Edwards, sister of Jessica Edwards.

Some people even brought out their dogs to help with the search.

"See you at mom’s," said Mario Edwards, brother of Jessica Edwards.

That was the last text message he sent to his sister. He said he was ready to give her a Mother's Day but never had a chance to when he found out his sister disappeared.

Edwards was a student at Manchester Community College. Police said she called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital Monday morning.

"I never thought this would be like this! She was prepping for graduation. The last we talked about was she has her clinical and then her final," added Mario Edwards.

Jessica Edwards' sister, Yanique told FOX61 her sister's husband saw her get into a person's car Monday morning.

Police said she would sometimes carpool with people from her class, but her husband told police he does not know who she got into a car with that morning.

"She would never leave her baby, she would never leave her family," added Yanique Edwards.

South Windsor Police said her phone is off and her car was found at home.

She is approximately 5'3", weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a long sleeve shirt, and a vest.

"I can’t conceive of a mother doing this so something has happened, we don’t know what," said Cornell Lewis, organizer of the search.

The family and police are urging the public to come forward if they saw anything or have any information.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 860-644-2551.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 860-648-6226 or online.

