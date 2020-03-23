Community members making homemade masks in Somers

The group is hoping to donate the masks to local hospitals

SOMERS, Conn. — Some community members in the Somers area are working on making homemade masks in order to donate during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The group is hoping to donate the masks to local hospitals who may be in need of extra protective gear.

“I thought it was a wonderful idea since I’ve sewn for years. And then a friend of mine said she was going to make mask but wasn’t sure on where to distribute them and who would want to take them,” Kate Parker said.

Parker is planning to drop her finished masks to a community member named Nonni Letasse.

“I’m a former nurse and I have a lot of concern about where this is headed,” Letasse said.

Letasse says she is in contact with local hospitals to figure out where to donate the masks to. She says so far she has had up to 30 people reach out to her on how to help and they really still open to more volunteers. You may contact her at nonvaill@yahoo.com.

Letasse said late Monday, “The Troop C in Stafford just approved us getting them masks. It came from the Lieutenant Commander. They are almost out. “

CDC guidelines on homemade masks are as follows: