Community remembers Enfield teacher killed in motorcycle crash

ENFIELD, Conn. — 37-year-old Megan Arsenault was a servicewoman and teacher. Police identified her as the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Thursday afternoon, and now an entire community is in mourning.

In a mass phone message the Jeff Larson, Principal of CREC Civil Leadership High School, said, “I am sorry for the late phone blast, but I wanted you to hear it from me first, we found out—got word late this afternoon that our beloved teacher Megan Arsenault passed away.”

Arsenault was driving her motorcycle Thursday afternoon when she collided with a vehicle on South Road and Locke Drive.

The other driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but Arsenault died at a hospital a short time later, according to police.

Arsenault was a teacher, wife, veteran, and loved by everyone she knew.

“She was everything you wanted in a teacher.. open, loving, can handle you know the toughest of kids and make them putty,” said Larson.

Bianca Boutot agrees and said, “If we needed a teacher to fight for us we’d go to her, she was there for everyone all the time.”

A fellow co-worker and close friend, Billy King said, “She was everything, a wonderful person and a great teacher. When she smiled she lit up the whole room and this world was a better place because of her.”

This loss was hard for parents to tell their children about. Marie Williams says her daughter took it hard.

“She just started balling, crying. You know I’ve known her since we started at the school so it was hard telling her and I felt her pain when she was crying."

Arsenault was CREC’s 2018-2019 teacher of the year, a title that is not won just by anyone.

Many people say that she was always volunteering to help her kids.

“With teachers, they just don’t go to work they build bonds with their students, so it breaks kids' hearts,” said Destiny Santana.

Arsenault touched the lives of many, and they all send their prayers to her family.

“I want to say I am sorry you lost someone as amazing as she is, and I never met her wife but she talked about her all the time.,” said Boutot.

Larson said, “ I want her family to know that there will be a huge vacancy without her and that we are all better for having her in our lives.”