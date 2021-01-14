CRT rolls out new Meals on Wheels program following crash last spring

Community Renewal Team says following the total damage of a delivery truck last year, the community proved an 'outpouring of support'

HARTFORD, Conn — The Community Renewal Team (CRT) in Hartford is rolling out a new Meals on Wheels delivery truck today.

Last spring, one of CRT's trucks was involved in a crash. They said while the driver wasn't seriously injured, the truck was heavily damaged. The crash happened in the early days of the pandemic, and CRT said it was a hard decision to ask the community for help when so many people were facing mountain problems of their own.

CRT said in the end, they did let the community know, and the community responded with an 'outpouring of support' by individuals, church and civic groups, local businesses, and foundations. All helped donate money to help CRT pay for a new custom delivery truck. According to CRT, they even received donations from people who had never given to CRT before.

Today, the new truck is ready to take its place in CRT's fleet of vehicles for Meals on Wheels in central Connecticut.

CRT Meals on Wheels program delivers more than 2,000 meals per day to homebound seniors in Hartford, Middlesex, and parts of Tolland County.