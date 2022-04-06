Community Solutions Inc. celebrates 60 years of service

The organization began as New England's first halfway house and now works with at-risk youth and adults to help set them up for success.

HARTFORD, Conn. — All over the United States, Community Solutions Inc. offers community-based services and programs to help young people, adults, and families are successful members of their communities.

It all started right here in Connecticut.

"We've grown from one small place on Irving Street here in Hartford to the organization that now has over 60 programs in 11 states and Canada," said CEO, Fernando Muniz.

Celebrating 60 years of service, the organization is still true to its roots. It started as the first halfway house in New England, and still operates several residential programs throughout the state.

"We're in the business of second chances. That we're really trying to empower people to provide them with the opportunity to be successful for the future and to be productive citizens, Muniz said.

In Hartford, that happens at the Cheney House, named after the organization's first executive director, Ralph Cheney, who lived in the program with the clients and his family.

Today, the mission lives on. Helping offenders re-integrate, in a way that is beneficial to them and the community.

"Research has shown that having a real thoughtful re-entry greatly reduces recidivism, or in other words returning or reoffending. And so by offering this the community benefits by reducing re-arrests," said Sherry Albert, chief operating officer.

The program aims to set people up for success. Helping them get a job, find their own place to live, and learn new skills.

"We've had guys that come to us for anywhere from a few weeks to close to a year so we have some time to work on some of the behaviors address a lot of the physiological and psychological needs that they may have," said Anthony Maldonado, program director, at Cheney House.

All with a goal of clients leaving feeling confident to move forward.

"I think that's the best thing that they set me up here for was okay you're gonna need to move out on your own at some point in time and we're gonna prepare you to do that, and they prepared me for that really well," said Aaron S. a former client.

If you would like to learn more about the non-profit, it is hosting a virtual open house Thursday at noon. To sign-up, click here.

