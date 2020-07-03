Community to honor Hartford man found shot and killed Wednesday at candlelight vigil

25-year-old Anthony Swaby was found inside a car in the area of Holcomb Street. He was shot multiple times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A community is coming together to remember the victim of a fatal shooting in the capital city's north end Wednesday evening.

25-year-old Anthony Swaby was found inside a car in the area of Holcomb Street. He was shot multiple times.

Swaby was taken to the hospital, were he was pronounced dead.

Mothers United Against Violence announced they will host a vigil Saturday at 6 p.m. on Holcomb Street, where his life was unfortunately taken.

The incident was Hartford's fifth homicide in 2020.

MUAV encourages residents to attend Wednesday night's vigil and help bring compassion to the families and an effort to end violence in the community.