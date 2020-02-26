Community to honor men gunned down outside Bloomfield bar & restaurant at candlelight vigil Wednesday

Walker and Spencer will be remembered Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the same place their lives were unfortunately taken, the parking lot of Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant.

A community is coming together to remember two men who were shot and killed outside Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant early Saturday morning.

43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford were gunned down following an argument at the bar, that led to a fight spilling into the parking lot, according to police.

According to officials, the men were cousins and adoptive brothers.

Those who love them remember two two as being inseparable.

Family, alongside Mothers United Against Violence will honor Walker and Spencer at a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m., in the same place their lives were unfortunately taken.

Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant is located at 774 Park Avenue, directly across from the Bloomfield Police Department.

MUAV encourages residents to attend Wednesday night's vigil and help bring compassion to the families and an effort to end violence in the community.

"For this family, this is a loss of life beyond measure," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Police are still looking for the suspect connected to the double homicide.

Authorities say they have secured an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Russell Smith, charging him with two counts of murder.

Smith faces a $5 million bond.

His last known address was on Dunfey Lane in Windsor. He's described as an African American male with a bald head and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches, and his weight is unknown.

Smith is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police have identified two possible cars connected with Smith. The first is a 2011 white Subaru Outback with Massachusetts resignation 7DW565.