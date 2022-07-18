Company falsified docs in connection with 2015 West Hartford worker death: Feds

Federal officials say inspection documents for a bridge inspection truck were never done.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Virginia company was fined Monday for providing falsified documents for under bridge inspection trucks, including one that flipped over in West Hartford in August 2015, killing a Middlefield man.

McClain & Company, Inc. paid $137,500 to resolve allegations that it paid a third party to falsify certificates of inspection for vehicles used to inspect bridges. In addition, federal officials said the company provided the false inspection certificates for that vehicle to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration during the investigation into the August 26, 2015 death of a worker, William Shook, 43, of Middlefield.

State police said a "snooper" lift truck that had a crane on it was parked to do work when the truck became unbalanced and tipped over and crushed Shook. It was the second incident involving that type of truck that week. The Department of Transportation ordered that inspectors stop using trucks from the company.

McClain, based in Culpeper, Virginia, rents and leases bridge access equipment to engineering companies and government agencies for use on bridge inspection and bridge maintenance projects, according to prosecutors.

"Between January 2012 and January 2015, McClain paid Virginia-based Martin Enterprize, Inc. to create 123 certificates of inspection falsely certifying that MEI had inspected the UBI vehicles in McClain’s fleet when, in fact, McClain knew that the UBI vehicles had not been inspected by a neutral third party," said federal prosecutors.

In addition, McClain, McClain employee Kenneth Mix, and Carol “Casey” Smith, who was the president of MEI, each pleaded guilty to related federal charges.

