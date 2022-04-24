Complaints sent to attorney general's office of suspected price gouging at gas stations

The state lifted its $.25 gas tax on April 1st for three months. The AG’s office has asked people to report any suspected price gouging.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The attorney general’s office says 200 complaints have been sent to their office of gas stations suspected to be price gouging at the pump.

The state lifted its $.25 gas tax starting April 1st as price for fuel continued to increase. It will last until the end of June.

“It’s definitely nice being a commuter and seeing the prices go down because it’s essential,” Massachusetts resident Paris Smith said. “I was restricting my choices of spending.”

Smith works in West Hartford and commutes six days a week. She, along with Manchester’s Dwight Heaven, say any savings is helpful.

“The couple cents is definitely a relief on my heart when it comes to putting gas in this truck,” Heaven said.

He says it saves him $40 to fill up his tank thanks to the relief.

The attorney general’s office says they’ve received 200 complaints of suspected price gouging since the start of the month. 101 letters have been sent to stations requesting additional information pertaining to the requests. 65 responses have been received. 41 found no violation with 24 still under review. The attorney general’s office says it’s too soon to say if any stations have been found price gouging.

“I think the problem is education. We all know the price is going higher. The price should be a lot higher than what it is today,” gas station over Kevin Curry with Teddy’s Stores says. “We had a price drop at the first of the month. The price didn’t drop but the tax go away, which we had to eat that until it comes back again.”

He said the prices are up again now that summer is approaching. The price for them to fill up the underground tanks is also constantly changing. He said they try to help drivers as much as they can but still have to purchase the next round.

Curry says they received one complaint that gas was up 10 cents. He says they purchased it for more than that.

If a gas station is suspected of price gouging, a complaint can be made here.

