During the COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Spring, Griffin Health noticed the armory needed some TLC, so they did something about it.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Griffin Health and residents of Ansonia celebrated the completed renovations to the century-old armory on Wednesday.

The Harlem Wizards, with the assistance of local kids, were part of the celebration of the roughly $150,000 building renovation. That included renovations on the gym, which is used for youth basketball and other community activities.

The armory was used in the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort last Spring, and during the clinics, the people from Griffin Health noticed that the building needed some TLC.

In June, the health system's Board of Directors made a commitment to the renovation project, which included local partners like Ion Bank and Haines Development.

"Those of you that are here know that the floor was a little bit buckled, the lighting was out in some places, there was evidence of water intrusion, even some insect infestation," Patrick Charmel, President & CEO of Griffin Health, said.

The healthcare system spearheaded the renovation effort with assistance from some local companies including critical engineering and manufacturing support from Stratford-based Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky.

"I truly don't know how to thank you but I can promise you this: The return on your investment will be sure to be felt for years to come," said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti (R).

The Harlem Wizards will come back to the armory for an exhibition game that will be open to all Ansonia students who are fully vaccinated.

