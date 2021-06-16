Concorso Ferrari & Friends returns to Farmington

The event is a fundraiser for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation

FARMINGTON, Conn. — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Concorso Ferrari & Friends event returns to the Farmington Polo Grounds on Sunday, June 20.

The event which is a fundraiser for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation has been around since 2001.

Considered one of the premiere automotive events in Southern New England, will feature the watchmaker Ernst Benz auctioning off an experience to build a one-off custom timepiece with Leonid Khankin, CEO of Ernst Benz. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Connecticut Children's Fund. Bidding is available online now as well as live at the concourse.

The concourse will feature nearly 200 Italian supercars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Alfa Romeo

According to officials, "This year's Concorso Ferrari & Friends parade will honor Connecticut Children's Healthcare Heroes who have gone above and beyond to keep our patients safe. Proceeds from this year's celebration will support the Greatest Need Children's Fund at Connecticut Children's."

