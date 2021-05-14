Congressional candidate offered $1.22 a gallon in Hartford

The price for regular gasoline at the Shell gas station on Capitol Avenue was discounted for an hour – all part of a campaign by Congressional candidate Maud Hrezi.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Some drivers in Hartford got a welcomed surprise at the pump early Friday.

The price for regular gasoline at the Shell gas station on Capitol Avenue was discounted to $1.22 for an hour – all part of a campaign by Congressional candidate Maud Hrezi.

The Progressive Democrat is challenging longtime U.S. Rep. John Larson in the 2022 primary election to represent Connecticut’s first Congressional district.

Friday’s event was planned in response to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that sparked concerns of a gas shortage along the East Coast.

Hrezi said there’s a reason gas was discounted to $1.22.

"The one represents Connecticut's first congressional district and 22 cents highlights the fact that it's been represented by the same failed leadership in DC for 22 years,” he said. “Our power and electrical grids are completely unsecured and at risk of being hacked at any time. We need better leadership in DC to make the proper investments to protect us."

Larson’s office sent FOX61 a response to the event, saying: “When you're a drive-by-candidate, who has never served the public before, you rely on gimmicks.”

It continued: “When you're working for the people, you rely on results. This year alone, Rep. Larson has gotten vaccines in people's arms, kids back in schools, more money in people's pockets, and has brought back more than $10 billion to CT communities. He doesn't need gimmicks, he gets the job done."

