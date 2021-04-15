Congressional delegation pushes for background checks amid spike in local gun violence

Senators Murphy and Blumenthal joined mothers of victims, survivors, and students after two recent shootings devastated the Hartford community and entire state.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC — Connecticut's leaders on Capitol Hill were the latest to join an initiative advocating for background checks.

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal discussed negotiations for a lifesaving, constitutional, common-sense background check bill that is ongoing in the senate.

The Senators joined the mothers of victims, survivors, students, and others following two separate shootings recently that devastated the Hartford community and entire state.

Residents continue to mourn 3-year-old Randell Jones Jr. and 16-year-old Ja'Mari Preston of New Britain, whose lives were stolen last weekend.

"Until we have a federal law that requires a background check to be done everywhere, then you are going to wake up on many days to news of 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, and 5-year-olds being shot on Saturday and Sunday afternoons," Murphy said.

Road Trip for Background Checks' volunteers made over 60 stops on the trip to decorate a mural and collect personal stories and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence.

During the press conference, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal received the mural and messages that will be assembled in Washington D.C.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.