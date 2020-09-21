Conn. College student arrested on voyeurism charge

New London police said the incident took place in a dorm bathroom

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police arrested a Connecticut College student Saturday after the investigated an incident of voyeurism in a dorm bathroom.

Police arrested Nicholas Spellman, 19, of Wilbraham, Mass. who is a student at Connecticut College. Spellman was charged with Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct. Hewas released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

Police said on Saturday at 10:11 pm, they were called to a dormitory on the Connecticut College campus for a reported incident of voyeurism in a dormitory bathroom. During police contact with the student , electronic devices were seized.

Police said, "Given the nature of the incident, New London Police encourage anyone who has information concerning these type of incidents or has reason to believe that they may be a victim of this type of crime to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

In March of 2019, Carlos Antonio Alberti, of Richmond, MA, was arrested for taking cellphone images of women at the private liberal arts college between October 2018 and January 2019.

Albert was a student at the time of the incidents, but when he was arrested he was separated from campus pending the College’s student conduct process.