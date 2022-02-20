Conn. Dept of Agriculture warns poultry producers about avian flu

No danger seen to humans

HARTFORD, Conn. — The appearance of a strain of avian flu has brought a warning to local poultry owners from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture on Sunday.

The DOAG warned poultry farmers large and small of the appearance of avian flu at a backyard, non-commercial poultry flock in Suffolk County, New York. The virus has been detected throughout the Atlantic Flyway which has affected commercial and backyard flocks in Nova Scotia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia.

Officials said the Avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Officials said in an email, "Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources"

The agency advised poultry producers to:

Protect flocks from coming into contact with wild or migratory birds, bring your birds inside

Restricting access to your property and your flock

Clean and disinfect your clothes, shoes, equipment, and hands

Don't haul disease home if you have been near other birds or bird owners

Don't risk disease from your neighbor (do not borrow equipment and poultry supplies from other bird owners)

Know the warning signs

Report sick birds

Officials said they expect with the warmer weather in late spring, the risk should subside, but for now poultry should not be allowed outside to eliminate contact with wild birds, and especially wild waterfowl.

They said symptoms of avian influenza include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs. To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, contact the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.



Officials reminded people that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

