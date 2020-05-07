Several state parks close after reaching capacity

Hammonasset, Rocky Neck among those closed

Several state parks were closed after reaching capacity on Sunday afternoon.

The following parks closed:

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Silver Sands State Park, Milford is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

The closings were announced on Twitter https://twitter.com/CTStateParks

In has daily coronavirus update Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont (D - Connecticut), who held his media briefing at Hammonasset State Park, said he will not move forward with Phase 3 of the state's reopen anytime soon. This includes bars, nightclubs and social clubs.

The pause due in large part to problems with the virus spiking elsewhere across the country.

Lamont says one of his biggest concerns, heading to this holiday weekend, is that, among the throngs at beaches, will be folks from some high-risk states.

"As I was driving through here, I was sort of looking for license plates seeing if there are any Florida plates or Arizona plates," Lamont said. "We love you, but not this month, guys."

Despite what’s happening in other states, Lamont will not pull back on the indoor dining, which presently stands at a maximum 50 percent of capacity.