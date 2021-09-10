Connecticut launches $1.4M fall tourism marketing campaign

The 'Full Color Connecticut' campaign is an attempt to help the tourism industry rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut tourism officials plan to spend more money than usual promoting the state’s fall foliage in an attempt to help the industry rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the state tourism office launched the $1.4 million “Full Color Connecticut” marketing campaign Friday. The governor said will link leaf peeping to other attractions across the state.

“'Full Color Connecticut’ celebrates our state’s natural beauty and the diverse businesses, outdoor activities, and agricultural offerings that make it a truly spectacular fall destination,” Lamont said. “Connecticut’s tourism industry will play an important role in the rebuilding of our economy, which is why we’ve invested heavily in helping it recover from the pandemic.”

He continued: “This campaign is just the latest way we’re helping to do that and encourage everyone to get out and safely support local tourism businesses.”

The campaign runs from Sept. 7 through Nov. 20 and will feature hundreds of Connecticut tourism businesses and offerings in every corner of the state.

“This fall, we’re reaching more likely travelers with the message that Connecticut is not only safely open for business but also offering some of the best and brightest fall colors and experiences the region has to offer – closer to home,” Christine Castonguay, interim director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “All of this activity is aimed at driving more revenues to more businesses as we continue to navigate this ever-changing environment.”

The campaign’s budget is nearly triple the amount typically invested in a fall marketing program. It's designed to reach about 33% of the market in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island – compared to 10% in recent years – and expand into other markets such as Philadelphia.

